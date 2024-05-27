HCMC offers free short trips to disadvantaged children

70 disadvantaged children orphaned by Covid-19 took part in a free tour visiting the historical sites of HCMC on May 25.

Disadvantaged children orphaned by Covid-19 participate in a free tour visiting the historical sites of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Kids who are primary and secondary students in the city had an opportunity to visit historical sites, such as the National-Grade Architectural Heritage Site of HCMC's People's Council and People's Committee headquarters, HCMC’s Museum, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, and received gifts from the organizers.

The trip offered by Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company and the Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper not only provided an interesting trip but also raised the children’s awareness of historical and cultural values and encouraged needy kids to overcome difficulties in their lives, said deputy general director of Vietluxtour Nguyen Ngoc An said.

Children visit HCMC's People's Council and People's Committee headquarters. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietluxtour will continue to organize meaningful travel programs together with other activities in the journey committed to implementing the ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) program combining travel with tree planting, environmental cleanup, and charity works, he added.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh