HCMC offers 24/7 bus service connecting to airport, city center

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) has announced bus route changes during the Lunar New Year.

The center will adjust bus schedules on some routes but trips to the airport will be constantly operational to meet the travel needs of passengers.

Accordingly, bus No.109 connecting Saigon Bus Station with Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be operated with 72 trips a day from February 4-8 (on the 25th day – 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar), and February 13-17 (on the 4th day – 8th day of the first month of the lunar calendar). The bus route runs on a 24-hour timetable. There is a trip every 35 minutes.

The bus departs from Saigon Bus Station. It runs through streets including Pham Ngu Lao, Yersin, Tran Hung Dao, Ham Nghi, Pasteur, Vo Thi Sau, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Van Troi, Phan Dinh Giot, Truong Son, the flyover near Tan Son Nhat Airport and arrives in the international terminal at the airport.

The bus picks up passengers at row B of the domestic terminal and runs directly to District 1 through streets including Truong Son, Tran Quoc Hoan, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Van Troi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ham Nghi, Le Loi and ends the journey at Saigon Bus Station.

Bus No.109 connecting Saigon Bus Station with Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Bus No.103, 152v, and 72-1 continuously run along the current route.

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) will operate Bus No.55, 56, 76, 93, and 150 in accordance with the timetable ensuring the travel needs of people from the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station to districts and vice versa.

Bus No.67 linking the old and new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Stations will change its operating time from 3:00 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. instead of 4:20 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Passengers can visit the website: buyttphcm.com.vn or use the Go! bus to update information on bus routes and timetables.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh