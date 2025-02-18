HCMC needs at least VND600 trillion for infrastructure development

Ho Chi Minh City requires at least VND600 trillion (US$23.51 billion) for infrastructure development as per a plan of the HCMC People's Committee.

The HCMC People's Committee has approved a plan to mobilize social resources for infrastructure investment in the city by 2025.

Following the plan, city authorities aim to mobilize at least VND600 trillion in total social investment, including VND401 trillion from non-state sources, VND156 trillion from state capital, and VND62 trillion in foreign direct investment.

The social contributions will be spent on infrastructure development in sectors including transportation, energy, telecommunications as well as speeding up the investment progress of key national projects, especially Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4. Moreover, the mobilized sum will be used for Tan Son Nhat International Airport upgrading, Can Gio International Transit Port project and Lotte Eco Smart City project.

Ho Chi Minh City also sets a target of investing in science and technology to reach an average of 1 percent of GRDP or more.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan