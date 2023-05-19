HCMC marks President Ho Chi Minh's birthday, departure for national salvation

The event displayed photos, documents, and prints on the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, and the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style” movement in the city. There will be exchanges between writers and readers during the event.

The exhibition aims to propagandize deeply and widely national traditions of history, culture, and revolution, the dynamic and creative spirit of HCMC’s people as well as educate participants on patriotism, national solidarity, and creativity.

The event is one of the activities contributing to the city’s campaign “Building cultural environment and Ho Chi Minh cultural space, promoting cultural identities of the city’s people” which was affirmed at the 11th Municipal Party Congress for the term 2020-2025. The program aims to promote the value of historical and cultural heritages related to the revolutionary activities of the patriotic young man Nguyen Tat Thanh who left Nha Rong port and got aboard a French ship to seek national liberation way in 1911.

The display co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, HCMC General Publishing House, and HCMC Book Street will run until May 21.

Additionally, an exhibition celebrating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) opened at the Information and Exhibition House in Da Lat City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on May 18.