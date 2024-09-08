HCMC makes joint efforts to take care of war invalids, wounded soldiers

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued an official letter on supporting the implementation of caring for war invalids and wounded soldiers.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (left) visits Mr. Le Quang Trinh, a Third-Class wounded veteran, on the 77th anniversary of the Wounded Soldiers and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024). (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Accordingly, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai required the State-owned enterprises under Ho Chi Minh City to study the Decree No.91/2015 of the Government and Circular No.25/2018, Circular No.111/2013 of the Ministry of Finance to proactively balance the unit's welfare fund to care for and support war invalids and wounded soldiers with a minimum amount of VND2 million (US$81) per month per person.



Each unit has to register at least five cases with an amount of VND10 million (US$406) per month per case and strive to maintain the caring activity by 2030.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City has 52,411 martyrs and 4,610 relatives of martyrs receiving the supported policies in accordance with the regulations together with 27,596 wounded soldiers.

Among them, there were 13,027 severely wounded soldiers.

The sponsors can send supported money to support war invalids and wounded soldiers at 999, Dong Van Cong Street, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong