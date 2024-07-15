HCMC makes efforts to digitize administrative procedures and services

At the program

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council yesterday collaborated with the Department of Information and Communications and Ho Chi Minh City Television to organize a program named ‘Citizens’ Questions - Government Responses’ with the theme ‘Reforming Administrative Procedures Linked to Digital Transformation - Citizen Satisfaction’.

During the program, voters raised several questions related to data synchronization, information security, the use of digital signatures, and the implementation of VNeID in administrative procedures, all aimed at improving the quality of public services.

At the program, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center Vo Thi Trung Trinh affirmed that citizens’ personal information is secure when they engage in administrative procedures through the city’s system and various departments and localities. Each city dweller’s personal information is stored on servers within the city’s data center with technical solutions ensuring data safety, security, and seamless operation.

The Ministry of Public Security is proposing a Personal Data Protection Law, which is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly in 2025. Once completed, this legal framework will equip citizens with measures to protect their personal information during transactions with government agencies and businesses.

Regarding the voter's question about improving the quality of civil servants, especially those who directly interact with citizens and handle administrative procedures online, Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan said that the city will increase professional training for staff as well as exchange experiences with other localities and international organizations.

Specifically, the Department of Home Affairs will advise the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to organize study tours to learn about other countries’ public administrations to apply to the southern largest city.

Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications Vo Minh Thanh also affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always creates the most favorable conditions for officials and civil servants to receive and handle administrative procedures for citizens.

Therefore, besides equipping equipment and machinery, Ho Chi Minh City focuses on improving the digital skills of officials.

Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City Lam Dinh Thang added that the city continues to pursue the goal of bringing public administration to a digital platform, resolving administrative procedures online by 2025.

Specifically, this includes perfecting the information system for handling administrative procedures in Ho Chi Minh City and developing digital platforms in important areas to serve citizens better.

At the same time, the city will quickly deploy a mobile application for city citizens to help people interact, access information about Ho Chi Minh City, and handle administrative procedures. Ho Chi Minh City will also continue to invest in equipment systems to ensure information security for processing work safely, quickly, and more efficiently.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan