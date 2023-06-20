HCMC looks to effectively develop medical tourism

Visitors are interested in three services namely overall health checkups, health screening and advanced treatment techniques, and traditional medicine.

With a system of modern hospitals and medical facilities that meet regional and international standards, Ho Chi Minh City is capable of receiving patients who are both domestic and international tourists who need treatment and health care and is making use of its potential to well develop this type of tourism.

Healthcare and medical tourism products in HCMC are based on a system of 131 hospitals, both public and private, such as Tu Du Hospital, Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, Traditional Medicine Hospital, Heart Institute, Franco-Vietnamese (FV) Hospital, and Vinmec Hospital. Their doctors and nurses have high professional qualifications in cosmetic dentistry services, treatment of infertility, heart diseases, and dermatology.

Notably, the cost of medical examination and treatment in HCMC is also very reasonable.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu affirmed that the city’s medical tourism products are eligible to attract domestic and ASEAN tourists.

Recently, the tourism department has collaborated with 50 hospitals, medical centers, spas, travel agencies, and accommodation providers to create about 30 products.

She added that a guide to medical tourism will be revised with clear and concise information and in more languages for tourists to learn about available medical tourism programs and experiences.

The city will also take measures to promote medical tourism products in the Cambodian market and learn from Thailand’s experience in developing medical tourism.