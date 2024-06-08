HCMC - Long Thanh expressway expansion added to national key project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently signed Decision No. 483/QD-TTg to add some projects to the list of national key transport projects.

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh expressway section under the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway is among national key transport projects.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister added two projects comprising the Ring Road No. 4 in Ho Chi Minh City and the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh expressway section under the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway to the list of national key transport projects.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also decided to add the chairpersons of the provincial People's Committees of Thai Nguyen, Ben Tre and Tra Vinh as members of the State Steering Committee for national key transport projects.

Following a directive from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh section belonging to the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway is an urgent necessary project to synchronize regional infrastructure according to the plan inlcuding inter-regional connection road system, North-South expressway, Long Thanh International Airport, seaports and so on.

Apart from the two newly-added projects, Ho Chi Minh Road, North-South high-speed railway, urban railway lines in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport and Passenger Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport are among national key transport projects currently.

Additionally, there are several expressway projects such as the projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway, Ben Luc - Long Thanh, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang, Ring Road No. 4 in Hanoi, Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway and so on.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong