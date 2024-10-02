HCMC, localities in North and North Central strengthen cooperation

A conference to review the implementation of the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and localities in the North and North Central regions was held in the city on October 2.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously on March 25, 2023, the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces and cities of Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien-Hue signed a cooperation agreement for the socio-economic development in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture, investment promotion, tourism, healthcare, education, science and technology, and others.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy proposed localities continue to further enhance cooperation in the coming time, promote typical products of cities and provinces of the North and North Central regions in the southern metropolis, strengthen the quality of the workforce among localities, promote tourism co-operation and linkages between regions, and call for investment in projects.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, leaders of the Northern and North Central provinces highly appreciated the cooperation activities in recent times. Many businesses from Ho Chi Minh City have invested in projects, making outstanding contributions to the budgets of these provinces. The tourism connectivity programs and the promotion of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products from localities have been implemented effectively.

Chairman of the Bac Kan Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Dang Binh, requested that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) organize the arrangement of human resources to solve problems and continuously implement the second phase of the construction project of Saigon - Ba Be eco-tourism area.

Chairman of the Bac Kan Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Dang Binh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of Cao Bang Provincial People's Committee, Hoang Xuan Anh, hoped that the southern economic hub would support the organization of trade promotion events to introduce the locality’s products to the Southern region’s market in the coming time and provide assistance to train professional and skilled workers in the areas of healthcare, tourism, startups, innovation and creativity, and deliver social welfare aids.

The Chairman of Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee, Vo Van Hung suggested Ho Chi Minh City support the supply-demand connection program, share experiences in developing industrial parks and economic zones, attraction of large investors to Quang Tri Southeastern Economic Zone, Lao Bao Special Economic - Commercial Area and other industrial parks in the province.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee, Tran Bau Ha, proposed an investment connection in priority areas such as steel production, logistics, seaports, coastal tourism, organic agriculture, the development of infrastructure for Vung Ang Economic Zone and Cau Treo International Border Gate Economic Zone, and mechanism development to create favorable conditions for businesses and investors.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh