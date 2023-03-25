HCMC, localities in North and North Central cooperate to develop supply chains

The HCMC People’s Committee held a conference on trade connection between the city and localities in the North and North Central regions in Nghe An Province’s Vinh City on March 24.

Attending the event was Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, heads of departments of the city and leaders of provinces and cities of Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized the city’s development associated with the socio-economic development of provinces and cities throughout the country.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade will continue to cooperate with localities to strengthen the supply-demand connection program, especially sister provinces and cities of HCMC.

The program will focus on carrying out online connections, capturing consumption trends and market demands to share with localities, and strengthening specialized connections and solutions for the development of the supply chains.

In addition, provinces and cities also need policies to support businesses, especially enterprises applying science and technology solutions, assist enterprises to participate in the supply-demand connection program and promote trade in markets, especially the Ho Chi Minh City market.

At the conference, the HCMC’s supply system and businesses of participating localities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on business cooperation in product consumption.