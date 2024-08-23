HCMC learns about Hungary’s experiences in product quality improvement

In the framework of a working trip to Hungary, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation had a working session with the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at noon on August 22 (local time).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao joined the delegation. Miklós Lengyel, Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs received and worked with the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Nguyen Ho Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the meeting, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai shared expectations from Ho Chi Minh City enterprises to promote their products in Hungary and learn about Hungary’s experiences in product quality improvement to meet the high standards of the European Union market.

Miklós Lengyel, Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that Vietnam is Hungary's most key partner in the ASEAN region. Therefore, Hungary prioritizes accelerating cooperation in various fields between localities of the two sides, particularly Budapest and Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that he is willing to act as a bridge to help both sides achieve their cooperation goals as expected.

Previously, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City had a working session with the leaders of Budapest, Hungary.

Deputy Mayors of Budapest Anett Bősz and Gábor Kerpel-Fronius received and worked with the HCMC delegation.

At the working session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan provided information on Ho Chi Minh City's development directions and the city's desire to continue to hold its partnership and cooperation with Budapest in the fields of electronics, food industry, pharmaceuticals, high-tech agriculture, infrastructure development, urban planning, renewable energy, waste management, and increasingly share experiences in institutional building to promote innovation and technology transfer.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City consistently creates the best conditions for the people of both sides to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding, for businesses of both sides to connect and cooperate effectively and sustainably and to foster the good relations with Budapest in particular and the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Hungary in general.

On the afternoon of August 21 (local time), the Ho Chi Minh City delegation met Guyla Thurmer, Chairman of the Hungarian Workers' Party.

At the meeting with the Chairman of the Hungarian Workers' Party, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, expressed the desire that the Hungarian Workers' Party will deepen its connections with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for exchange and cooperation in various fields, including collaboration to build a Ho Chi Minh City cultural space.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is ready to research and cooperate with the Hungarian Workers' Party to remove difficulties, promote socio-economic development, build and develop the country.

Before concluding the visit to Hungary, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary.

By Song Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong