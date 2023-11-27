HCMC leads nation in logistics competitiveness in 2022

Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index 2022. It was followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi.

The Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index evaluates the development speed, quality, infrastructure, and policies of municipal and provincial authorities for logistics service businesses in Vietnam.

It is conducted yearly, providing an insight into localities’ logistics industry based on five pillars namely economy, logistics services, regulatory frameworks – policies, logistics infrastructure, and workforce.

The index provides a foundation for organizations and enterprises to outline business strategies and make wise investment decisions so as to improve their competitive edge.

Furthermore, the index plays an important role in promoting logistics development in the region and in Vietnam as a whole.

Vietnam is now home to 4,000 logistics firms, 70 percent of which are located in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring localities. Most of the businesses are operating at a small scale, with 90 percent of them having over US$413,800 in capital, and 1 percent more than $4.1 million.