HCMC leads nation in exports last year: report

HCMC led the nation in exports last year as unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in its annual report on imports and exports, released in Hanoi on April 27.

This is the seventh year in a row the ministry has compiled the report, which gave an insight into each group of commodities, markets, the utilization of opportunities generated by free trade agreements, and export-import management, said Phan Van Chinh, Director of the MoIT’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

According to the report, apart from the southern economic hub, which posted export revenue of US$47.54 billion, the top 10 localities in this regard included Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, Hai Phong, Dong Nai, Bac Giang, Hanoi, Phu Tho, and Hai Duong.

Nguyen Cam Trang, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade, said Vietnam’s export-import results are remarkable given the impacts of material price surges and supply chain disruptions, among other hurdles.

The value reached US$730 billion last year, of which export was US$371.3 billion, representing a double-digit rise as compared with 2021, the official said, noting the country also recorded growth in all commodity groups in 2022 - the 7th consecutive year that the trade surplus exceeded US$10 billion.

Regarding the report, Trang said it has received a warm response from stakeholders, including associations, State management agencies, and businesses.

Notably, the 2022 report provides information about the national import-export strategy for 2023, along with updates on the joining of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific (CPTPP) by a number of economies and the ratification of the deal, and new points in the implementation of trade promotion activities.