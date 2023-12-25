National

HCMC hosts 2nd Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit

The second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit opened in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on December 25.

buddhism-1-2087.jpg
Second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit opens in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon said that for centuries, the Mekong River has played its role as a lifeline, not only for the land but also for the common spirit of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

However, the river is currently facing many challenges related to environmental degradation, climate change, poverty, and social inequality that threaten the fabric of life, he stressed, calling for the Buddhist Sanghas and communities to work together to create positive changes.

thich-thien-nhon-9257.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon (Photo: VNA)

Most Venerable Vong Kim Sorn, chairman of the secretariat of Cambodia’s supreme patriarch council, also called for increased Buddhist cooperation and connectivity among the three countries.

He proposed three pillars of education, culture, and humanitarianism as the foundation to create new connections, nurture compassion, and honour the linkage between Theravada and Mahayana Buddhism traditions.

Most Venerable Maha Bounma Simmaphom, President of the Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of Laos, shared measures to create new connections in education, culture and humanitarianism.

During the three-day event, participants are expected to exchange views on the role of Buddhism in promoting peace, harmony and environmental protection in the region.

A prayer for the world's peace will be held at the end of the summit.

