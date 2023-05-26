President Vo Van Thuong congratulates Buddhist dignitaries on Buddha's birthday

On the occasion of Buddha's birthday, State President Vo Van Thuong visited and extended his congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers nationwide.

As of this morning, President Vo Van Thuong led a delegation of leaders of the Party, State and Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front together with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City arrived in Hue Nghiem Pagoda in Thu Duc City and Minh Dao Pagoda in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City to visit and extend the best wishes and congratulations to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhan, Chair of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council on the Buddha's 2567th birthday.

Accompanying the President were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Van Nen, Secretary of the Central Party Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Vice President and Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the President Office Phan Thi Kim Oanh and Chairman of the Government Committee on Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State and Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, President Vo Van Thuong expressed his affection and extended his best wishes for health to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang.

At the meeting with Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, President Vo Van Thuong sent his best wishes, peace and happiness to Buddhist leaders, monks, nuns and followers on the occasion of Buddha’s 2567th birthday

According to the State President, over the passing years, the Party and State have paid special attention to legal policies implementation on religion and supported the freedom of religion of all citizens.

President Vo Van Thuong believed that the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha would continue to promote the tradition of protecting the nation and the people, taking care of sentient beings and actively contributing to the successful implementation of the common tasks of the whole country.

The State President affirmed that he will always create conditions for Vietnamese Buddhism to operate and best perform its role in participating in common lives.

After the visit, State President Vo Van Thuong and the delegation paid a visit to Minh Dao Pagoda in District 3 to send his congratulations on the occasion of Buddha’s birthday to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council.