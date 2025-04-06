HCMC leaders warmly inquire parade units representing workers, farmers

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning arrived at Hoa Lu Sports Center to warmly inquire about each individual who will join a parade celebrating the upcoming national celebration.

Accordingly, the delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was led by Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Also joining the delegation were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Le Minh Dung, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen and Deputy Chief of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office Cao Hong Hung.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai (center) offer gifts to those who take part in the rehersal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Here, the leaders warmly inquired and extended encouragement to parade units representing the workers and farmers nationwide to participate in the parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Those people have been trained before the official parade.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hoped that each individual would continue to strive and overcome challenges during the rehearsal, as part of contributions to this major national event.

On behalf of the city leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes and encouraged the worker and farmer units to fulfill their duties with excellence, contributing to affirming the vital role of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and Farmers’ Association.

There are some images captured at Hoa Lu Sports Center by a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (center) inquires the parade unit. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai offers gifts to forces participating in the rehersal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen offers gifts to forces participating in the rehersal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Le Minh Dung offers gifts to forces representing farmers at the rehersal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Related News HCMC leaders visit, encourage parade unit representing Vietnam Fatherland Front

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong