HCMC ensures security, safety for 50th national reunification anniversary

Ho Chi Minh City absolutely ensures public security and social safety for the Grand celebration, parade, and other activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The requirement was made by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc at a conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee on April 4.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman emphasized that the national-level celebration featuring various programs, including a parade and fireworks displays, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) with the participation of leaders of the Party Central Committee, ministries, provinces, and cities across the country. It requires setting a high demand for ensuring public security and social safety.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, requested the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee and the High Command to focus on directing and organizing these key missions. In addition, the city’s High Command should coordinate with the municipal Department of Public Security and relevant units to create plans for ensuring security and safety for the series of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) launches a campaign to ensure safety and order for the upcoming Hung Kings' Commemoration Day. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, teams and stations of the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Department of Public Security of the city have simultaneously launched a campaign to ensure safety and order for the upcoming Hung Kings' Commemoration Day.

By Thu Hoai and Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh