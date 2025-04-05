Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC ensures security, safety for 50th national reunification anniversary

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City absolutely ensures public security and social safety for the Grand celebration, parade, and other activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

z6473765374677-994c81958cc899fd7923a7c9c98df390-2528-1882.jpg
At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The requirement was made by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc at a conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee on April 4.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman emphasized that the national-level celebration featuring various programs, including a parade and fireworks displays, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) with the participation of leaders of the Party Central Committee, ministries, provinces, and cities across the country. It requires setting a high demand for ensuring public security and social safety.

z6473793938306-aaed8cce08e7db77fc40150c1e743bfd-4519-3589.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, requested the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee and the High Command to focus on directing and organizing these key missions. In addition, the city’s High Command should coordinate with the municipal Department of Public Security and relevant units to create plans for ensuring security and safety for the series of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

fe5565dff672462c1f63-5009-8335.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) launches a campaign to ensure safety and order for the upcoming Hung Kings' Commemoration Day. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, teams and stations of the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Department of Public Security of the city have simultaneously launched a campaign to ensure safety and order for the upcoming Hung Kings' Commemoration Day.

Related News
By Thu Hoai and Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

security safety Grand celebration Parade HCMC 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn