HCMC leaders visit, encourage parade unit representing Vietnam Fatherland Front

Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid a visit to inquire and encourage all members of the unit representing the Vietnam Fatherland Front who will attend a parade celebrating the National Reunification Day (April 30).

img-0453-2351-6881.jpeg
The delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City visits and encourages the parade unit of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong yesterday visited and extended their encouragement to the parade unit representing the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The unit members are experiencing a training and rehearsal at the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

During the visit, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the responsibility, dedication and serious training efforts of each member in the parade unit.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his encouragement and wished good health to each member of the parade unit, and believed that they will fulfill their duties in the upcoming commemorative parade.

img-0448-6481-5796.jpeg
A parade unit from Vietnam Fatherland Front takes part in training at the Ho Chi Minh City High Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Also on the morning of April 5, at Bien Hoa Station, leaders from Military Region 7, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province and military units located in the locality welcomed parade and marching forces serving the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Those forces, led by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, arrived by train from the Northern region.

By Van Minh, Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee parade and marching forces National Reunification Day

