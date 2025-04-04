HCMC leaders pay respects to former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, attended the funeral of former President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Khamtay Siphandone on April 4.

The delegates paid their final respects to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and former President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi writes in the condolence book at the funeral of former President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Khamtay Siphandone, which takes places at the Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Xuan Khu)

Writing in the condolence book at the Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed that the Party Committee, authorities and residents of Ho Chi Minh City mourned the passing of Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, former President, former Prime Minister, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of National Defense of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

The Party Committee, authorities and residents of Ho Chi Minh City will always remember the special affection that the former Lao leader gave the city as well as his efforts in further fostering the special solidarity and relations between Ho Chi Minh City and the localities of Laos as close as brothers.

On behalf of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and residents of Ho Chi Minh City, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi sincerely extended the deepest condolences to the Party, the State and the people of Laos, as well as to the family of the late Lao leader.

He hoped that the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Lao people and the family of President Khamtay Siphandone would soon overcome this great sorrow and loss, and continue the cause of building, defending and developing the country.

A delegation pays final respects to former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone. (Photo: Xuan Khu)

Former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone passed away at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 at the age of 102. He was one of the key leaders of the first generation of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. The late leader made significant contributions to the national democratic revolutionary cause, as well as to the protection and development of Laos.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong