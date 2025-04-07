HCMC honors 500 outstanding children

More than 10,000 outstanding children following Uncle Ho's teachings in Ho Chi Minh City attended an honoring ceremony that was held at Dam Sen Cultural Park in the city on April 6.

Vice President Truong My Hoa, Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and delegates congratulate children honored with the “Uncle Ho's Good Children” title. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is one of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) in the city.

Attending the ceremony were former Vice President Truong My Hoa; Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; former Chairpersons of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc and Pham Phuong Thao; and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Children in Ho Chi Minh City participate in a parade at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong commended exemplary children and affirmed that the city’s leaders would pay more attention to children's care and education.

He suggested the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city continue to improve the quality of their activities, aiming to strengthen the work of caring for, educating, and protecting children to meet the requirements of developing a prosperous and happy country. Particularly, attention should be given to supporting children living in special circumstances.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the city honored 500 outstanding children who were chosen from 620,000 others following Uncle Ho’s teachings.

Within the framework of the event, several activities were organized, including exchanges between generations of delegates honored with the “Uncle Ho's Good Children” title from 1975 to 2025; a Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization ritual competition; an online marathon; a semaphore performance; a painting contest; and others.

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang presents certificates of merit to outstanding children. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents certificates of merit to outstanding children. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai presents certificates of merit to outstanding children. (Photo: SGGP)

Children participate in a parade at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City honors 500 outstanding children. (Photo: SGGP)

Children participate in a painting contest at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh