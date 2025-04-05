Can Gio selects investors for green and sustainable development

Can Gio District needs to call for investors with high responsibility and visibility to invest in and develop the district.

In addition, the local authorities must especially accompany businesses and build trust to attract more investors to the area, contributing to the economic and social development of the city’s island district.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said at the 21st session of Can Gio District’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, which opened on April 4.

At the meeting, the city’s Chairman emphasized that the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve is a unique and invaluable resource, serving as a foundation for development. Therefore, it needs to strictly protect the Can Gio mangrove ecosystem when developing economic growth.

He noted that the district must focus on green and sustainable growth, including the development of green and clean transportation models, the use of electric vehicles, and limiting automobiles and motorcycles using fuels entering the urban area.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc required Can Gio District to strengthen land management effectiveness, actively monitor security and order situation, and strictly address issues such as environmental pollution, land speculation, and land price inflation around projects. He emphasized that economic and social development must be closely associated with ensuring social order, security, and national defense.

In the first quarter of 2025, Can Gio District's economic indicators showed positive growth in several sectors. The state budget revenue increased 3.4 times compared to the same period last year, reaching 69 percent of the annual target. The number of tourists visiting the district's attractions exceeded 1 million, up 4 percent compared to the same period. The tourism service revenue reached VND918 billion (US$35.6 million), up 10.3 percent year on year.

