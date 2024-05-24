Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders visit, present gifts to encourage newly enlisted soldiers

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders this morning paid visits to training units for armed forces, presented gifts and encouraged newly enlisted soldiers this year.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan offers gifts to newly enlisted soldiers.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan led a delegation to visit officers and 275 newly enlisted soldiers, who are stationed at the 271st Infantry Regiment- the fifth Division, the 165th Regiment – the seventh Infantry Division, the 550th Engineer Brigade and the 434th Field Artillery Brigade under the 4th Army Corps in Binh Duong Province.

At these training locations, Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan and other members of the delegation talked with and encouraged the new soldiers entering military service.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Thanh, Deputy Regiment Commander of the 271st Regiment reports at the meeting.

Reporting to the delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Thanh, Deputy Regiment Commander of the 271st Regiment, stated that the unit received 939 new soldiers from various localities across the country, including soldiers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan believed that the military environment shall help the youth cultivate and refine the good qualities of soldiers, thereby contributing to the building and development of their hometowns after finishing their military service.

On behalf of HCMC leaders, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan presented gifts to the units and new soldiers.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City planned to organize five delegations to visit and present gifts to the training units and soldiers, with a total budget of over VND2.8 billion (US$110,000) from the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund.

Some photos captured at the visits of the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders to training units for armed forces in the province of Binh Duong this morning:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

