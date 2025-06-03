HCMC leaders visit, offer longevity wishes to elderly resident in District 4

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung visited and offered longevity wishes to an outstanding elderly resident in District 4.

The gift-offering visit marked the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Elderly in Vietnam (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025).

On the afternoon of June 3, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, paid a gift-offering visit and extended longevity wishes to female elderly resident of Ward 13, District 4, Le Thi Tu, age of 90. She is a member of the Elderly Association of Ward 13 and the mother of martyr Tran Ba Thuan.

At her private house, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung warmly inquired about the health and living conditions to elderly resident Le Thi Tu and her family members.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed deep appreciation for the contributions and initiatives given by Mrs. Le Thi Tu to the development of the local community and the city.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee wished good health and happiness to Mrs. Le Thi Tu and her family.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong