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Indian Navy flotilla begins goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India, particularly defence cooperation, while maintaining exchanges, interactions between two navies.

The Indian Navy flotilla comprising the frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Taragiri, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, arrived at Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi International Port on June 22, beginning a three-day goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

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INS Udaygiri – a stealth guided-missile frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tons - lands at the Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi Port in Ho Chi Minh City on June 22. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship and the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India, particularly defence cooperation, while maintaining exchanges and interactions between the two navies.

During their stay, the 610 officers and sailors aboard are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Naval Region 2 Command, lay flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, and visit a number of cultural and historical sites in the city.

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A view of the welcome ceremony for the Indian flotilla on June 22. (Photo: VNA)

INS Udaygiri is a stealth guided-missile frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tons. The vessel is 149 meters long, has a maximum speed of 28 nautical miles per hour, and is equipped with long-range surface-to-air missile systems, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, as well as advanced sensor systems.

INS Taragiri is a stealth frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tons, armed with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and dedicated anti-submarine warfare systems.

Vietnamplus

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