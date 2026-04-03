HCMC leaders highlight role of female delegates in governance

At an April 2 gathering, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council praised the political courage and sensitivity of female deputies, noting their contributions to humane policymaking in the 2026–2031 term.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the afternoon of April 2, Chairman Vo Van Minh made the statement while attending a gathering of female deputies to the National Assembly and the City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, under the theme Tiep noi ban linh - Lan toa niem tin (Continuing resilience – Spreading trust).

High proportion of elected female deputies

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council expressed confidence that with their political resolve, intellect, dedication, and strong sense of responsibility, female delegates will continue to play their roles and make meaningful contributions to the city’s development in the new term.

Female deputies are given congratulatory letters and gifts (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He noted that the consistently high proportion of women elected to the National Assembly and the City People’s Council reflects not only voter confidence but also a solid step forward in the development of female leadership in the city. This outcome is the result of systematic planning, training, development, and utilization of cadres, and demonstrates the comprehensive growth of female delegates in terms of political strength, professional capacity, and standing within the political system.

In the current context, women are increasingly asserting their role as drivers and leaders, spreading values of sustainable development across society.

Looking ahead, the Chairman the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council noted that the city faces a landscape of both opportunities and challenges, necessitating bolder innovation and breakthroughs in digital transformation, the green economy, and knowledge-based development. The city's objective is to achieve rapid yet sustainable growth by balancing economic progress with social development and aligning modernization with human-centered values.

In this transition, the Chairman underscored the critical role of elected bodies, specifically highlighting the contributions of female delegates. He noted that their professional depth, sensitivity, and attentiveness to the public interest help ensure that policies remain effective and humane, ultimately driving the city toward sustainable and people-centered development.

Women leaders vow to deepen public connection

Chairwoman Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, who is one of the female National Assembly deputies (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairwoman Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, who is one of the female National Assembly deputies, said she would be committed to integrating the session’s guidance and shared experiences into her work. Reaffirming her dedication to the role, she pledged to strengthen her political resolve, enhance her professional qualifications, and uphold high ethical standards in her service.

Female delegates, she added, will proactively conduct research, increase grassroots engagement, stay close to the people, and listen to public feedback. They will actively contribute to policy proposals, support the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country, and promote the voice and role of women while spreading the image of Vietnamese women in the modern era.

Congratulatory letters and gifts are given to female deputies of the National Assembly and the City People’s Council (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, city leaders presented congratulatory letters and gifts to female deputies of the National Assembly and the City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan