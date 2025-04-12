Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders extend wishes to traditional New Year festival of Laos

SGGP

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended greetings for the traditional New Year festival of Laos, Bunpimay.

loc-2-2726-4237.jpg
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends greetings for the traditional New Year festival of Laos. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc yesterday led a delegation visiting the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City and extending greetings for the traditional New Year festival of Laos, Bunpimay.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended warm wishes to Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, wishing sustainable development for the country along with prosperity and happiness to Laotian people.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the deepening and increasingly effective cooperation programs between Lao localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes to Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay, his spouse and all staff members working at the Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City for good health, happiness and continued success in strengthening the ties between Lao localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Khanh Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

traditional New Year festivals of Bunpimay of Laos Consulate General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Bunpimay traditional New Year festival of Laos

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn