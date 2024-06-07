HCMC leaders extend health wishes to elders

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau on June 6 visited and extended the best health wishes to typical elders in District 1.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L) visits Mrs. Ha Thi Ro. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to mark the 83rd anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6, 1941 - 2024).

The delegation extended the best health wishes and gave gifts to old women Vo Thi Nga and Ha Thi Ro who is the mother of martyr Nguyen Khoa Nhan.

At the visit, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau gave respect to the elderly and highly appreciated their outstanding contributions to the country.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L) visits Mrs. Vo Thi Nga. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan paid a visit and expressed best wishes to the elders, Doan Thi Bon and Nguyen Thi Xuong in Binh Thanh District who were credited with revolutionary service and complied with the Party's principles and policies and State laws, and actively participated in activities launched in the localities.

The city’s Vice chairman wished them good health, and joy and hoped they would continue to be a shining example for generations of young people.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh