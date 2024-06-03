HCMC leaders attend 2024 World Cities Summit in Singapore

Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien of the HCMC People's Council led a delegation to attend the 2024 World Cities Summit with the theme ‘Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Rejuvenate, Reinvent, Reimagine’ in Singapore from June 1 to 5.

HCMC leaders attend the 2024 World Cities Summit in Singapore

The biennial World Cities Summit is a global platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. Since 2008, WCS has seen the participation of over 250 cities from around the world, represented by leaders from government, business, international organizations and academia.

The summit witnessed the participation of representatives from 90 cities around the world to discuss the challenges faced by cities in areas such as climate change, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the green economy, the aging population, and environmental improvement.

During the summit, Vice Chairman Kien and the delegation were scheduled to have a meeting with the CEOs of CityNet, attend international speakers in a panel discussion on resilient and regenerative cities, meet with the Center for Liveable Cities (CLC) to share knowledge and best practices among cities in the region and globally and meet with Darwin Mayor (Australia) about the potential cooperation between the two cities.

On this occasion, it is expected that a second cooperation agreement between the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture and the CLC will be signed to promote infrastructure study in HCMC.

Other activities include an exchange with Plenary Group, an Australian investment fund of public-private partnership in infrastructure projects, to discuss the investment opportunities in healthcare projects in HCMC; a meeting with officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for further cooperation between HCMC and Singapore.

Aside from that are visits to the Marina Bay area, Clarke Quay, and the Singapore River to learn about Singapore's experience in developing infrastructure and services related to waterways for tourism, culture, and the night-time economy.

By Dong Son – Translated By Anh Quan