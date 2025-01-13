HCMC leader extends Tet greetings to VBS Executive Board in HCMC

A delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City paid a pre-Tet visit to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in HCMC.

On January 13 afternoon, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to visit and extend greetings to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025.

Here, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City inquired warmly about health condition to the head of VBS’s Executive Board, and extended Tet greetings to all the monks, nuns and Buddhist followers.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (fourth from left) visits and extends greetings to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City on the upcoming Tet holiday of 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc also congratulated Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Central Ritual Committee and Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha who has just been appointed as the Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Council for the 2022-2027 term.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the achievements of the city's Buddhism and commended the effective achievements of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 for their significant activities in supporting policies for people with meritorious services and social welfare efforts, contributing to the overall development of the city's economy, culture and society.

According to him, in early May 2025, the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City will host the fourth United Nations Vesak Day Celebration- Vesak 2025. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City will provide the best support and support the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to successfully organize the event, spreading Vesak's message of harmony and peace.

On this occasion, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang expressed his thankfulness for Ho Chi Minh City's comprehensive support over the past year, contributing to successes in the city's Buddhist activities.

By Thanh Chung - Translated by Huyen Huong