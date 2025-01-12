HCMC leaders wish Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, orphans Happy New Year

This morning, a delegation of HCMC leaders led by Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC visited and wished Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, orphans and near-poor households a Happy New Year in District 3.

The delegation pays a New Year visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be

The delegation paid a New Year visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be, born in 1940 and currently residing in Ward 5. Mother Nguyen Thi Be has two children who are martyrs - Bui Van Thanh and Bui Van Cuong.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc graciously paid a visit to Mother Nguyen Thi Be and her family, expressing his heartfelt wishes for good health and a joyful life for the heroic mother. He emphasized the importance of her continued role as a source of spiritual support for her children and grandchildren.

The delegation extends New Year greetings to the family of resident Than Thi Yen

Additionally, the delegation extended New Year greetings to the family of Mrs. Than Thi Yen, a resident in Ward 1. This family, classified as near-poor, is currently facing challenges as their son is undergoing end-stage dialysis. The local community is providing assistance by supplying monthly necessities and covering the educational expenses for Mrs. Yen's grandson.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC inquired about the health and financial situation of Mrs. Than Thi Yen's family, urging them to continue their efforts toward stabilizing their lives.

He expressed gratitude to the ward and district authorities for their ongoing care and assistance to the family during challenging times. This gesture reflects a spirit of solidarity and mutual support, underscoring the strengthening bonds within the neighborhood community.

The delegation wishes a happy New Year to an ethnic minority family

Delegation members look in the family of Le Van Tai Loc

On the same day, the delegation also dropped by the family of Vu Hoang Ngoc Chi, born in 2015, living in Ward 1. The child is living in financial difficulties because both of the parents died. Currently, she is living with her aunt whose family members have no stable job; therefore, other relatives give her money to help her continue the pursuit of the education.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc kindly inquired about the well-being of a young individual, encouraging her to continue her studies diligently. He emphasized the commitment of city, district, and ward leaders to consistently support her and her family. Mr. Loc also called on local leaders to sustain their efforts in providing care and assistance to the family in the future.

This initiative highlights the city's dedication to fostering compassion and ensuring support for its vulnerable communities.

At the house of orphan Tran Hung Huy

Yesterday afternoon, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy conveyed New Year greetings to social protection facilities, ethnic minority households, meritorious policy households, and orphans in Go Vap District.

The delegation visited the city's Center for Social Work - Vocational Education for Youth; Go Vap Center for Child Care and Protection. Currently, 63 employees and workers of the Center for Social Work - Vocational Education for Youth are taking care of 78 homeless and destitute children. Meanwhile, Go Vap Center for Child Care and Protection is home to nearly 203 orphans and disabled children under the care of 123 employees and workers.

On behalf of the city's leaders, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy sent sincere thanks to the staff and workers at the centers who have worked hard, devoted all their heart and love to taking care of the children.

She sent New Year's greetings to all staff and workers at the centers. She also thanked and sent New Year's greetings to the families of staff and workers on the occasion of the New Year.

The delegation visited and wished a happy New Year to the family of Tat Chay, an ethnic minority person. Later, delegation members looked in the policy welfare beneficiary – the family of Le Van Tai Loc and orphan Tran Hung Huy whose mother had an accident and lost her ability to work.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Dan Thuy