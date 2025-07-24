Fashion Designer Nguyen Cong Tri implicated in drug trafficking ring

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department on July 23 announced the dismantling of a drug trafficking and illegal drug use operation allegedly involving renowned fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri and several accomplices.

Cao Thanh Xuan Thao and Nguyen Quoc Trung

The probe began on June 12 when police conducted an administrative search of a residence on Lac Long Quan Street in Tan Hoa Ward. During the raid, 34-year-old Nguyen Quoc Trung was arrested in possession of marijuana and cocaine, which he allegedly intended to sell.

Trung reportedly admitted to conducting drug transactions through encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal and using multiple intermediary bank accounts to facilitate payments.

Further investigations led to the identification of additional suspects, including Phung Vinh Lam, Nguyen Duc Trung, Bui Cong Thinh, and Cao Thanh Xuan Thao, who are believed to have played various roles within the operation.

Further investigations lead to the identification of additional suspects.

As authorities expanded the scope of the inquiry, two more individuals were implicated, including Tran Phu Long (born 1989) and Nguyen Cong Tri (born 1978). The latter is nationally and internationally recognized for his work as a fashion designer.

Police alleged that both men were involved in the network and had used illegal narcotics together on the night of June 23 at a private residence in Tan Hung Ward. A search of the premises yielded several items suspected to be drug paraphernalia. The investigation remains ongoing.

Tran Phu Long

Nguyen Cong Tri

Nguyen Cong Tri is one of the leading Vietnamese designers. He is the first Vietnamese designer to become a member of the Asian Couture Federation (ACF). Tri has participated in many international fashion weeks, such as Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter in 2016 and 2017 and New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2019.

World-famous celebrities who have chosen to use Cong Tri’s creations include Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth, Katherine McNamara, Rita Ora, Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders, Julia Garner, Camila Cabello, and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

By Thu Hoai, Kien Van—Translated by Kim Khanh