Firm fined over VND600 million for counterfeiting trademark protected in Vietnam

Lacto Mason Vietnam was fined over VND634 million for trading goods that infringed a trademark protected in Vietnam.

Authorities inspect the company's warehouse.

The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on the morning of August 7, announced that Lacto Mason Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been fined over VND634 million (approximately US$25,000) and is required to return all illicit profits obtained from intellectual property violations.

The penalty stems from the company’s actions in ordering, outsourcing, and trading goods that infringed upon the Lacto Mason trademark through an e-commerce website.

Authorities clarified that the infringing company and the legitimate trademark holder are entirely unrelated entities with no parent-subsidiary or branch relationship.

Previously, Market Surveillance Team No.1 under the Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department inspected a business facility operated by Lacto Mason Vietnam Co., Ltd. on Nam Van Lung Street, An Khanh Commune, Hanoi.

A counterfeit product

At the time of inspection, the business failed to declare its place of operation in accordance with regulations. Moreover, numerous products bearing the “Lacto Mason” trademark were being displayed and sold, with the brand appearing on packaging, labels, invoices, and sales contracts.

The Lacto Mason trademark is officially protected in Vietnam. Products found to be in violation included health supplements, vaginal suppositories, and feminine hygiene gel.

Counterfeit products

Notably, the enterprise also used the e-commerce website lactomason.com.vn to advertise and promote its products without fully disclosing the required information, while simultaneously publishing details of the infringing goods online.

The inspection revealed a total of six product lines in violation, with the value of seized goods amounting to nearly VND1.46 billion (approximately US$57,500).

During questioning, the Director of Lacto Mason Vietnam Co., Ltd. admitted to all acts of ordering, outsourcing, and trading goods that infringed upon intellectual property rights, as well as using the infringing trademark on the company name, invoices, contracts, and products. Some of the seized items were also classified as Class B medical devices, yet the company had not submitted the legally required documentation for commercial distribution.

Based on the findings, Market Surveillance Team No.1 recommended a total administrative fine of VND634.5 million for nine separate violations.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan