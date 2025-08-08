Law

Foreign national criminally detained for assaulting traffic officer in Khanh Hoa

A 19-year-old Russian man has been criminally detained in Khanh Hoa after allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer following a motorbike collision in Nha Trang.

The traffic police officer is assaulted while on duty.

The Investigation Police Department of Khanh Hoa Provincial Police, on the afternoon of August 8, announced that it had served a criminal detention order on K.A., a 19-year-old Russian national, for allegedly “resisting law enforcement officers on duty.”

K.A., who is currently staying at a hotel in Nam Nha Trang Ward, was involved in an incident the previous morning. On August 7, while riding a motorbike with another foreign national as a passenger, K.A. traveled to the intersection of Tue Tinh and Tran Phu streets, where he rear-ended a local woman on a motorbike. The collision knocked the victim to the ground, and she was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

K.A. is subdued after assaulting a traffic police officer.

After the crash, K.A.’s passenger left the scene, while K.A. was restrained by local residents, who then alerted authorities.

When traffic police officers arrived and attempted to communicate with K.A. using a mobile translation application, he suddenly assaulted one of the officers, punching him in the face and causing a split lip with heavy bleeding. Bystanders helped subdue K.A. at the scene.

K.A. at the police station

A nearby Nha Trang Ward police patrol quickly arrived, drew up a report for a red-handed arrest, and escorted K.A. to the station for questioning. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.644mg per liter of breath.

The case is now under further investigation and will be handled in accordance with Vietnamese law.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan

