Ca Mau police probe fake invoices linked to C.P. Vietnam Corporation

Ca Mau Police Department, on June 19, announced that specialized units have been assigned to investigate a criminal report concerning suspected fraudulent invoicing by a local business, allegedly involving transactions worth nearly VND2.9 billion (approximately US$114,000) with multiple branches of C.P. Vietnam Corporation.

According to initial findings, V.B., a business household operating in livestock and poultry slaughter based in Ca Mau, issued invoices for more than 8,600 pigs—valued at over VND1.2 billion—to seven C.P. Vietnam branches, namely Can Tho, Branch 3 in Dong Nai, Tien Giang, Binh Phuoc, Branch 1 in Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, and Hau Giang.

Between January and June 2023, V.B. continued to issue invoices for more than 12,000 pigs, totaling nearly VND1.7 billion. During this period, the Kien Giang Branch had ceased operations and was replaced by a branch in Vinh Long, while the other six branches remained unchanged. However, according to the Ca Mau Sub-Department of Fisheries and Animal Health, V.B. had only registered a daily slaughtering capacity of fewer than 20 pigs.

During questioning, the business household owner failed to provide evidence of any actual transactions or pig deliveries between the facility and contracting parties. The owner also omitted key expenditures on tax declarations, such as labor costs, utilities, and material expenses. Notably, electronic invoice records revealed no supporting documents for input goods or services. The owner ultimately admitted that no real trade had taken place, and the invoices had been fabricated on request, with the business earning a 5-percent commission on the value of each invoice issued.

