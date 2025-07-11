Some 2,234 foreigners in HCMC issued electronic identification

To date, the Immigration Management Division has issued electronic identification to 2,234 foreigners, announced Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong.

The Major General spoke this at a press conference held yesterday to share updates on the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City, revealing that the issuance is as part of a 50-day campaign to issue electronic identification to foreigners.

On average, more than 400 applications for electronic identification are submitted each day. The Immigration Management Division continues to promote public outreach and processes procedures at three facilities including the location at 196 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Xuan Hoa Ward, at 239 Ngo Gia Tu Street in Thu Dau Mot Ward and at 120 Pham Hung Street in Ba Ria Ward.

Foreigners holding temporary or permanent residence cards and registered phone numbers are eligible for level 2 electronic identification.

The implementation period runs from July 1 to August 19, 2025, with daily processing hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Police, electronic identification simplifies administrative procedures for foreigners by reducing paperwork and processing time. Through the VNeID app, users can access online public services more quickly, conveniently, and transparently.

Additionally, electronic identification confirms a foreigner’s legal status in Vietnam, making it easier to verify and cross-check information when needed, ultimately fostering a secure and transparent environment for living and working.

Moreover, possessing an electronic identification enables foreigners to better integrate into the community, participate equally in social activities, and access essential public services with greater ease.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan