Law

Woman accused of tax evasion for selling luxury goods worth over VND800 billion

SGGPO

A woman in Hanoi has been accused of tax evasion after selling luxury goods with revenue exceeding VND800 billion (US$30.62 million).

The Hanoi Police Investigation Agency has placed Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, born in 1987 and living in Hanoi's Lang Ward, under temporary detention to conduct an investigation into tax evasion.

517387940-1161719709332221-80857-8399-6076.jpg.jpg
Police officers read the decision to temporarily detain Nguyen Thi Thu Huong

The Hanoi City Police this morning reported that, through ongoing monitoring of e-commerce activities and the sale of goods and services on social media platforms, the Economic Police Department uncovered signs of tax evasion by seller Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

According to investigation records, since 2020, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong has been selling a wide range of branded goods including accessories, handbags, watches, and diamonds from well-known global labels such as Versace, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Hermès via her Facebook fan page 'Hyclothet – New things by hy' and the private sales group 'Hycloset – Authentic luxury commodities' and the Zalo chat group 'Vip Hycloset'.

Initial findings by the authorities revealed that Nguyen Thi Thu Huong’s business operations generated exceptionally high revenue exceeding VND834 billion. However, she failed to declare this income and did not fulfill tax obligations, resulting in an estimated tax evasion of over VND12.5 billion.

The investigation agency summoned Nguyen Thi Thu Huong along with six of her employees. At the police station, all individuals admitted to their offenses.

Yesterday, the Hanoi City Police Department conducted an urgent search of Nguyen Thi Thu Huong’s residence, livestream sales venue, and warehouse, seizing numerous handbags, watches, diamonds, and accessories from luxury fashion brands. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated at nearly VND10 billion.

The case remains under investigation and is being further clarified.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

tax evasion branded goods Versace Louis Vuitton Cartier livestream sales venue luxury goods

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn