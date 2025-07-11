Hanoi police bust electric motorbike counterfeiting ring

The Economic Police Division under the Hanoi Police Department has initiated criminal proceedings against three individuals for their involvement in the large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit electric motorbikes.

A large number of electric motorbikes are found with counterfeit branding.

According to information released on the morning of July 11, the Division’s Team 6 recently uncovered a sophisticated inter-provincial ring engaged in manufacturing and selling fake, substandard electric motorbikes. The ring operated under a complex and covert scheme, using deceptive practices to evade detection.

Earlier, the Economic Police, in coordination with the Domestic Market Surveillance and Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, launched simultaneous inspections at three electric motorbike dealerships suspected of violations in Hanoi and Bac Ninh Province.

The investigation later expanded to include a manufacturing facility in Bac Giang Province. During the raid, authorities seized over 100 electric motorbikes lacking legitimate invoices or documentation, along with evidence of counterfeit branding and origin labeling. The total estimated value of the seized goods exceeded VND1 billion (over US$39,000), in addition to the confiscation of machinery and equipment used to produce fake electric motorbikes.

Electric motorbike models suspected of bearing counterfeit branding

Based on the collected evidence, the police officially filed a criminal case against those involved for producing and trading in counterfeit electric motorbikes. Three suspects have been indicted to support further investigation and legal proceedings.

Preliminary findings identified N.V.D., a resident of Bac Ninh Province, as the ringleader. The group reportedly employed elaborate techniques, including falsifying various documents to legitimize the origins of the counterfeit vehicles. This tactic not only helped the perpetrators evade regulatory oversight and taxes but also misled consumers into believing they were purchasing legitimate, fully-certified products.

Investigators revealed that N.V.D. had collected technical specifications of authentic electric motorbike models, then partnered with P.T.T. to manufacture fake versions at a company in Bac Giang. Once the counterfeit vehicles were assembled, N.V.D. sold them to the Hanoi-based store operated by L.V.K., along with forged documentation to legitimize the sales.

From January 2025 to date, the group is believed to have successfully distributed a substantial number of counterfeit and low-quality electric motorbikes to the market, profiting an estimated VND3–4 million (approximately $120–160) per unit.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify additional accomplices and determine the full extent of the counterfeit products that have entered the market, with the goal of initiating recalls where possible.

The Domestic Market Surveillance and Development Department, on July 11, announced it had transferred the entire case file involving suspected counterfeit NIJIA-branded electric motorbikes to the Hanoi Police’s Economic Crime Investigation Division for formal handling.

Authorities inspect a store selling counterfeit electric motorbikes.

Previously, on June 16, 2025, market surveillance officers coordinated with the Hanoi Economic Police to inspect two Trung Hieu electric motorbike stores, owned by Le Van Kien, 53. The operation aimed to curb the widespread sale of fake or low-quality electric vehicles, which pose significant safety and fire hazards to consumers.

The inspection uncovered over 50 NIJIA-branded electric motorbikes, alongside several other suspicious models suspected to be counterfeit. A representative from NIJIA Vietnam Co., Ltd. confirmed that the products found at these locations were neither manufactured nor distributed by the company.

Given clear signs of criminal activity, the case file was immediately transferred to the police for further investigation.

To date, law enforcement authorities have officially indicted and detained three individuals in connection with the trafficking of counterfeit electric motorbikes.

By Do Trung, Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan