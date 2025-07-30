Vietnam receives 85 citizens following Cambodia's online scam crackdown

A week ago,the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia had a working session with local authorities to interview, verify the information that the 85 Vietnamese citizens had been detained in Kratie province for involvement in online scams, criminal activities.

The handover ceremony takes place at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate in Dong Nai province on July 30. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese authorities received 85 nationals from Cambodia at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate in the southern province of Dong Nai on July 30, following their detention in connection with alleged online fraud operations in the neighbouring country.

A week ago, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia had a working session with local authorities to interview and verify the information that the 85 Vietnamese citizens had been detained in Kratie province for involvement in online scams and criminal activities. The detention followed a nationwide crackdown on online fraud launched under the directive of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Medical examinations were provided for the returnees. (Photo: VNA)

Initial verification revealed that the individuals came from 22 Vietnamese provinces and cities - Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Thanh Hoa, Lao Cai, Dong Thap, Dak Lak, Hung Yen, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh, Vinh Long, Quang Ninh, An Giang, Ca Mau, Quang Tri, Phu Tho, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Hai Phong, Son La, Gia Lai, and Ninh Binh.

At the handover ceremony, the Dong Nai province Department of Health carried out medical examinations for the returnees.

Earlier, Dong Nai province directed its police force to collaborate with relevant agencies and the localities where the 85 citizens reside to verify their identities. The province also ordered an investigation into and strict punishment of individuals and organisations involved in online scam operations that target Vietnamese citizens with the promise of "well-paid but easy jobs". Such schemes often lead to illegal border crossings into online scam centres or disguised casinos in Cambodia.

Vietnamplus