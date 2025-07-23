Ha Tinh authorities bust drug trafficking ring, seizing firearm, ammunition

In a significant operation, Ha Tinh provincial authorities in the North Central region have dismantled a major drug trafficking ring, seizing a firearm, ammunition, and a cache of fake license plates.

The Border Guard Command of Ha Tinh Province announced today that it had led a joint operation with other law enforcement units to dismantle a major drug trafficking case. They apprehended a suspect transporting over 45 kilograms of various narcotics and confiscated a military-grade firearm along with numerous other items.

Exhibits of the case

According to initial reports, at 10:00 p.m. on July 17, at the Cau Treo International Border Gate, a coordinated operation led by the Operations Division and the Border Guard Station of Cau Treo International Border Gate (under Ha Tinh Border Guard Command), in cooperation with the Northern Anti-Drug and Crime Task Force, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Division (PC04) of the Ha Tinh Provincial Police, Cau Treo Customs, and the Regional Customs Control Team XI, caught suspect Tran Van Nam who was born in 1996 in Hai Ninh Ward of Ha Tinh Province red-handed.

Suspect Tran Van Nam was driving a car with license plate 63A-188.47 from Laos into Vietnam and was found transporting a large quantity of illegal drugs.

At the scene, authorities seized 38 kg of crystal meth, 3 kg of ketamine, 9,000 ecstasy pills, 1 heroin brick, 1 military-grade firearm, 15 bullets (1 already chambered), and several counterfeit vehicle license plates.

To evade detection, the suspect had modified and reinforced a hidden compartment in a 7-seater vehicle to conceal the narcotics and firearm while smuggling them into Vietnam.

At the investigation agency, Tran Van Nam confessed that he was transporting the drugs from Laos to Vietnam in exchange for payment.

The case is currently under further investigation.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan