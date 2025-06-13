Suspects apprehended for cross-border drug and weapon smuggling

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thanh Trung, Chief of the My Quy Tay Border Gate Station, announced yesterday that his unit, in collaboration with forces of investigation police, arrested a suspect for illegal possession of narcotics and related evidence.

According to the initial investigation, on June 9, during border exit procedures for citizens at barrier No. 2 of My Quy Tay Border Gate Station in My Quy Tay Commune of the Mekong Dela Province of Long An's Duc Hue District, staff from My Quy Tay Border Guard Station, in coordination with My Quy Tay Customs Team, detected suspect Pham Manh Tan, who was born 1973, a native of the Northern Province of Nam Dinh presently residing in Ward 15 of Ho Chi Minh City's Phu Nhuan District, exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Exhibits of the case

During a thorough examination of the suspect’s luggage, border security officers uncovered three plastic pouches concealed within his bag, containing crystalline substances and white powder later identified as narcotics, alongside an illicit handgun.

A subsequent search of a vehicle bearing the license plate 51G-537.15, registered to the suspect, revealed and led to the seizure of an additional handgun, the specific type of which remains under investigation.

In the preliminary interrogation conducted by authorities, Tan admitted ownership of the narcotic substances found in his bag as well as the two firearms discovered by the border guard forces, acknowledging they belonged to him.

Following the confiscation, the Forensic Technical Sub-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City conducted a detailed analysis of the sealed white crystalline substances submitted for testing, confirming them to be narcotics, specifically identified as Ketamine.

The case remains under active investigation and is being processed in accordance with the present regulations.

In related news, the police force in Tan Hiep Commune of Long An Province's Thanh Hoa District reported they are investigating and handling two individuals for illegal possession of an air gun.

During a routine crime prevention patrol in Tan Hiep Commune on June 10, law enforcement personnels of Tan Hiep Commune observed two individuals on a motorbike exhibiting suspicious behavior. Upon stopping the vehicle for inspection, traffic cops discovered an air gun, lead pellets, and a compressed air canister within a cloth bag carried by the passenger.

The individuals were identified as Le Quoc Van who is residing in Binh Hoa Hung Commune of Duc Hue District and Huynh Minh Tam residing in Tan Thanh Town of Tan Thanh District. They stated that the firearm had been acquired through an online purchase.

Police officers are carrying out an investigation and the case will be handled in accordance with legal procedures.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan