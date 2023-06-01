HCMC leader extends greetings to kids on International Children’s Day

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit and presented children at Linh Xuan Child Support Nourishing Center in Thu Duc City on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).

Talking to teachers and students of the center, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his sincere thanks to officials and employees of the center for their attachment to and love for disadvantaged children. He encouraged teachers and students to overcome difficulties in teaching and studying in an effort to contribute to the city’s development.

According to Director of Linh Xuan Child Support Nourishing Center Le Minh Tan, the facility is caring for 60 children, including 32 males and 28 females. Besides providing support, education, and training, the center also usually coordinates with the HCMC Youth Union, Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Thu Duc City’s authority, and Linh Xuan Ward to organize exchanges, cultural and sports activities, trips on holidays.

On the same day, extended his warmest wishes to teenagers and children at HCMC Children’s House and Hoc Mon District’s Children's House on the occasion of International Children's Day (June 1).

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in HCMC Children's House and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of Uncle Ho, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

He suggested the local authorities, departments, and sectors continuously roll out policies on the education and protection of and care for children.