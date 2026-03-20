HCMC launches new-generation technology exchange platform

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a new version of its technology exchange platform, aiming to boost innovation, streamline transactions and strengthen links between businesses and research institutions.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (fourth from right) and delegates press the button to officially launch the new version of the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Exchange. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology held ceremony to launch the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Exchange Platform (new version) at the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Center on the morning of March 20.

Attendees included Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and nearly 500 representatives from government agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses.

In her remarks at the event, Ms. Nguyen Hoang Bao Tran, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said that over 13 years of operation, the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Exchange has received thousands of technology requests from businesses, supported more than 280,000 information-matching connections between supply and demand, and automatically shared nearly 3,000 technologies and devices on the platform, expanding connections nationwide.

The exchange has gradually formed an ecosystem involving 50 major corporations, nearly 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, 150 research institutes and universities, and more than 3,000 high-tech products.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (second from right) listens as a representative of the University of Technology introduces a semiconductor chip designed and developed by the university. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The newly launched version marks a comprehensive transformation from an information-matching platform to a managed online technology trading system, with monitoring and performance measurement. It is built on three innovation pillars, including new tradable technology products, a new technological platform and a new operating model.

The exchange has also established a network of strategic advisory units, bringing together technology organizations, associations, businesses, and financial institutions to participate in specialized services such as standardizing technology demands, valuation, legal consulting, financial advisory, and contract negotiation support. In addition, the platform continues to promote a hybrid model combining online and offline activities through events such as Techmart, technology demonstrations, “Technology Café” programs, and supply-demand matching workshops, creating a practical and reliable interaction space for market participants.

Delegates visit the exhibition space showcasing scientific research and biomedical products. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The new version of the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Exchange is not only a place to showcase technologies but also a platform where transactions are facilitated, recorded, and monitored transparently. Transparency in transaction data will help the city more accurately assess the health of the technology market, enabling timely policy adjustments and support, said Ms. Nguyen Hoang Bao Tran.

She added that the platform aims to become a key hub connecting the technology market, expanding both domestic and international cooperation, and promoting sustainable growth in both the number and value of transactions.

As part of the event, several activities took place, including the launch of the strategic advisory network and the signing of cooperation agreements among ecosystem partners.

Signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Technology Exchange and its partners. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

A total of 12 technology transfer contracts were also signed between businesses and research organizations, with a combined value of nearly VND20 billion (US$76,016), covering strategic sectors such as robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

By Quang Huy-Translated by Huyen Huong