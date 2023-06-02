HCMC launches its first Children’s Book Awards

The HCMC’s first Children’s Book Awards was launched at the 4th Children's Book Festival 2023 which opened at the municipal Book Street on June 1.

The contest co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, the city’s Youth Union, the Vietnam Publishers Association, the Department of Training and Education of the city, and the HCMC Writers’ Association aims to discover new children’s authors and create favorable conditions for writers to promote and develop their professional writing skills.

The event includes two categories of literature books (novels, poetry, comic book, and short Stories) and research book.

The organization board will present one first prize, a second prize, and a third prize. There will be an Achievement award, four Promising titles, and a Readers' Vote Award.

According to Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, the HCMC Children’s Book Awards 2023 also aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the city's publishing industry, encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as build and develop a reading culture in the city.

The 4th Children's Book Festival 2023 presents to readers more than 16,000 books of various genres and includes a series of over 30 activities, such as exchanges between authors and readers, introductions of new books, and seminars.

One of the highlight events is a forum on helping children use technology both for play and learning. There are also screenings, performances of dramas and music, and musical exchanges.

The organization board will offer 2,000 books to children who participate in activities during the festival.

The 4th Children's Book Festival 2023 will run until June 7.