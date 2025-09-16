HCMC launches check-in spots to promote its tourism sector

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has just announced a plan to introduce new check-in models at several key destinations and public spaces by the end of this year, aiming at promoting its tourism sector.

The initiative is part of the city’s 2025 Tourism Promotion Program, designed to strengthen recognition of the destination branding strategy of “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City” in both domestic and international markets.

The models will feature modern, youthful designs paired with the message of “Ho Chi Minh City welcomes you.” They will also integrate augmented reality (AR) technology to create a fresh and engaging alternative to traditional photo backdrops.

Four locations are slated for installation, comprising the September 23 Park, the skylight area at the Ben Thanh Metro Station, Vung Tau Ward downtown, and Thu Dau Mot Ward downtown.

Each site will showcase a distinct design, highlighting familiar symbols of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Vung Tau. Features will include vibrant LED lighting effects, lively art-toy style figures, modern CNC-carved lighting boxes that create striking 3D visuals, and so on.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center will lead the implementation and promote the installations regularly on the website visithcmc.vn and across social media.

The project is funded through the city’s 2025 tourism promotion budget and is expected to create new highlights that further enhance the city’s image domestically and internationally.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong