HCMC launches campaign against substandard motor vehicles

HCMC Traffic Safety Committee on July 18 launched a campaign to inspect and handle substandard and self-modified three- and four-wheeler motor vehicles in the city.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Head of the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Tran Trung Hieu said that the city has currently seen an increase in the number of motor vehicles that do not meet technical standards, outdated and self-modified motorbikes. The city is also worried about the encroachment of pavements and roads in front of industrial zones, companies, and schools.

He stressed that in the coming time, HCMC Traffic Police will focus on reducing traffic accidents and congestion, fighting against crimes and environmental law violations, ensuring traffic order and safety, and strengthening state management of urban order to reclaim the sidewalks for pedestrians.

Head of the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Tran Trung Hieu speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Traffic Police handled over 23,000 substandard and three and four-wheel non-motorized vehicles and 8,500 violation cases in the first six months of 2024.

In 2023, there were 17 traffic accidents involving three-wheeled vehicles in HCMC, killing six people and injuring 12 others. In the first six months this year, there were nine incidents, causing two deaths and six injuries.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh