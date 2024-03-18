HCMC keen on implementing carbon storage, sequestration of forests

The HCMC People’s Committee has just announced a direction of the city’s chairman on “Tree planting festival in eternal gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh" and strengthening forest management and protection in 2024.

Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCMC's Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee delegates departments and districts to enhance propaganda tasks and call for the people to participate in tree planting campaigns marking the 134th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024).

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has also assigned the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development of the city and districts to implement measures for forest fire prevention and fighting.

Localities that have areas of scattered forestry trees must review key areas and specific fire prevention and fighting plans for different forest types.

The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development must also coordinate with departments and districts with forests to develop carbon storage and sequestration of forests, contributing to creating funding sources for the protection and development of forests as well as carry out research collaboration and submit a proposal on developing carbon storage and sequestration of forests to the municipal People’s Committee.

By Dong Son - Translated by Kim Khanh