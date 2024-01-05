HCMC Justice Department among top state agencies in digital transformation

The HCMC Justice Department yesterday held a meeting to summarize its tasks in 2023 and introduce new missions in 2024, with orientation towards the term end in 2026.

Participants in the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



In the meeting, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long praised results of the tasks done by the HCMC Justice Department in 2023, especially an increase in the number of appraised documents and successful legal consultation for 484 cases.

Thanks to the close and responsible cooperation with other sub-units of the Justice Ministry, the HCMC Department of Justice has greatly contributed to the preparation of Resolution No.98 for HCMC as well as other legal documents. More importantly, this department is in the list of top justice agencies in digital transformation.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)



In his speech, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his deep appreciation to the job done by the municipal Justice Department in developing and then implementing Resolution No.98.

He then stressed that the adoption of this critical resolution means piloting a series of policies and mechanisms. The role of the HCMC Justice Department is, therefore, more crucial as it obtains more power. Hence, it should improve its own capacity to better handle this authorization.

Chairman Mai asked that the department maintain its active role in consulting the city leaders and related state agencies during the implementation of Resolution 98, in reviewing and handling international lawsuits and disputes, in classifying matters to be urgently addressed before submitting them to the Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long is distributing the emulation flag of the ministry to the HCMC Justice Department (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, Minister Long awarded the third-class Labor Medal to an individual, while Chairman Mai delivered the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit to two individuals.

In related news, on the same day, the HCMC Department of Civil Judgement Enforcement held a meeting to introduce new civil and administrative judgement enforcement missions and tasks for the new year.

In 2023, the HCMC Department of Civil Judgement Enforcement processed over 104,000 cases (a rise of 7.66 percent compared to the same period last year), collecting a total sum of more than VND143.9 trillion (US$5.9 billion). Among them were 55,400 cases fully handled, collecting VND37.9 trillion ($1.56 billion), a growth of 34.3 percent as opposed to the same period in 2022.

There are still about unfinished 47,000 cases. The results of solving credit and bank cases are still not satisfactory. The quantity of complete auctions without successful asset delivery is rather high.

In his instructive speech, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long stressed that in 2024, besides ongoing cases, the court is going to hear a number of corruption cases, serious and complex economic cases, those attracting much attention of the public, and those directed by the central steering committee on preventing and fighting against corruption and negativity.

Therefore, the Civil Judgement Enforcement units in HCMC should continue to improve their operation and task performance in order to better play the leading role in managing and directing case handling. Particularly, the HCMC Department of Civil Judgement Enforcement has to fulfill the goals on case solving and money collecting from those cases.

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of Civil Judgement Enforcement delivered certificates of merit by the Justice Ministry to excellent individuals and groups in completing their civil judgement enforcement tasks in the city.

By Chi Thach, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam