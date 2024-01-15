HCMC, Japan strengthen solving problems in key projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in the city on January 15.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in the city on January 15. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, attended by Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai informed updates on the progress of projects funded by the Japanese Government and people in the city and their obstacles which have been resolved to ensure that the projects would be soon completed and put into operation.

He affirmed that the city’s leaders have proactively solved problems and proposed the Japanese Government direct and support relevant units to handle challenges in implementing projects.

The southern metropolis hoped Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue paying attention to assisting the city in carrying out cooperative activities, especially the construction project of metro lines and infrastructure development to enhance the HCMC-Japan relations, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in the city on January 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu emphasized that the governments of the two countries reached an agreement on promoting key projects in the fields of infrastructure, transport, and sustainable energy, including metro line 1 project, HCMC water environment improvement project, and the construction project of the unit 2 of Cho Ray Hospital. These projects have lasted for many years and revealed a number of problems and difficulties that need to be resolved.

According to the Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, relevant parties need to promptly solve problems to reduce costs and create favorable conditions for implementing cooperative projects between Vietnam and Japan.

For his part, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said that relevant departments need to make every effort to strengthen the implementation of the next steps of projects.

He has worked with the Management Board of the metro line 1 project and identified the next steps of the project to accelerate the on time completion of the project as well as solve the existing problems.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh