HCMC issues plan to rearrange administrative units at district, commune levels

The HCMC People’s Committee has released its plan to restructure its administrative units at the district and commune levels in the 2023-2025 period.



Accordingly, in 2023, based on the reorganization plans of all districts, HCMC is going to develop a comprehensive one to rearrange any administrative units at the district and commune levels with a population and surface area 70 percent lower than regulation, or any district-level units with a surface area and population lower than 20 percent and 200 percent of regulation respectively, or any commune-level units with a surface area and population lower than 20 percent and 300 percent of regulation correspondingly.

The People’s Committee of HCMC encourages all localities to actively propose their own reorganization plan suitable for their specific features (including the administrative units meeting standards already) in order to address any unreasonable issues regarding identifying the border between administrative units and streamlining the current staff.

In 2024, HCMC will finish this rearrangement at both district and commune levels, along with the proper designation of civil servants and public employees at each new administrative unit. It will also adopt suitable policies for the redundant staff at the units subject to this restructuring.

Finally, in 2025, the Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 tenure will be held, including those newly formed after the 2023-2025 rearrangement. The adoption of suitable policies for the redundant staff will continue, along with the handling of public assets in the administrative units at district and commune levels affected by this reorganization. Any related paperwork for this transformation (changing information on personal data of individuals and organizations due to this new arrangement) must be completed this year.