HCMC issues construction permit exemption procedures for 112 housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has officially issued a document to remove the construction permit requirements for residential buildings with approved 1:500-scale detailed planning.

A residential construction project in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Under the notice that has been sent to the People's Committees of wards, communes, and the Con Dao special zone, in the first phase, Ho Chi Minh City has 112 projects eligible for exemption from construction permits.

The Department of Construction will carry out inspections to monitor the implementation process and ensure adherence to regulations and provide guidance to ward- and commune-level People's Committees to help address challenges or issues that may arise during the implementation process.

The People's Committees of wards, communes, and the Con Dao special zone will publicly announce projects with approved detailed 1:500-scale plans that qualify for construction permit exemptions. They will also be responsible for guiding individuals and organizations to comply with approved zoning plans and existing legal regulations governing construction commencement.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Land Registration Office, will take the lead in reviewing existing regulations and providing guidance to ward- and commune-level People's Committees across the city.

Previously, Ho Chi Minh City handled procedures for granting certificates of ownership of individual houses according to the lists announced by the Department of Construction.

Individuals and organizations whose land falls within the 112 projects eligible for construction permit exemptions must possess legally recognized land use documents specifying residential purposes. No construction is permitted on land currently under dispute. Houses must be designed and built in strict accordance with the technical specifications outlined in the 1:500 detailed zoning plans approved by the competent authorities.

In addition, they must submit a formal notice of the date of the start of construction with the design documentation to the local construction management authority at least three days before the commencement of construction.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh